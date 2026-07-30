The Israeli Hadassah Medical Organisation has formally launched its first European medical centre outside Israel in Limassol, marking the latest stage of a broader expansion into Cyprus.

A blessing ceremony was held on Thursday at the Hadassah Medical Centre Limassol, attended by government representatives, business leaders and healthcare professionals.

The ceremony was led by Bishop Athanasios of Limassol and Chief Rabbi of Cyprus Arie Zeev Raskin before invited guests toured the facility.

The centre is the first permanent European presence established by the Israeli medical organisation, which manages Hadassah’s two university hospitals in Israel.

The ceremony was led by Bishop Athanasios of Limassol and Chief Rabbi of Cyprus Arie Zeev Raskin

The Limassol facility follows plans first announced earlier this year as Hadassah confirmed its intention to establish a permanent healthcare network in Cyprus.

The centre will provide diagnostic imaging, specialist consultations, laboratory medicine, rehabilitation and preventative healthcare.

It also allows patients requiring more complex treatment to receive second opinions or referrals through Hadassah’s Israeli network, with the Cyprus centre coordinating care before and after treatment.

The organisation’s expansion extends beyond Limassol, for Hadassah confirmed that within the next 12 months it intends to establish another hospital in Nicosia with five operating theatres and approximately 50 inpatient beds.

A separate Category A hospital is also being evaluated in Limassol, with plans for between eight and 10 operating theatres and more than 100 beds.

Both projects form part of a deliberate programme that Hadassah has previously described as the Hadassah Healthcare Park, an integrated medical network intended to expand hospital capacity, specialist services and research activity in Cyprus.

Earlier plans had envisaged a larger hospital development within Lakatamia over the next several years.

The latest announcement suggests the organisation is moving towards a phased approach, beginning with a medium sized hospital while continuing to assess further investment opportunities.

The expansion reflects increasing healthcare cooperation between Cyprus and Israel, with Hadassah seeking to establish a regional base capable of serving both local patients and international referrals.

The organisation said its operations in Cyprus will continue to develop ahead of an official grand opening ceremony scheduled for October 15, which is expected to be attended by senior representatives from Cyprus, Israel and Greece.