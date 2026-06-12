A wildfire that broke out near the village of Neo Chorio on Friday morning was brought fully under control within just over an hour, after burning around three hectares of land planted with olive and carob trees.

According to the forestry department, the fire started at 11.13am and was fully contained by 12.30pm.

A total of 30 forestry department personnel supported by six fire engines took part in the firefighting operation. They were assisted by eight members of the fire service with three fire engines, as well as two bulldozers and two tractors.

Four firefighting aircraft from the National Guard’s firefighting unit were also deployed.

Authorities said firefighting forces would remain in the area to monitor the site and deal with any possible flare-ups.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.