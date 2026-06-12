Oceana has urged the European Commission to take real action to protect marine ecosystems on Friday.

The NGO welcomed the Commission’s recognition of the need to support Europe’s islands and coastal communities but stressed that upcoming policies must provide practical protections for the marine environment.

Oceana is calling for the creation of a ‘preferential access area’ for small-scale fishermen with low environmental impact, covering coastal waters up to 12 nautical miles from shore, and banning harmful practices like bottom trawling.

Recent analysis in Cyprus showed that reserving these waters for small-scale fishing would minimally affect industrial fisheries, as bottom trawlers operate there only occasionally.

This could greatly benefit marine biodiversity, local fishermen, and the broader blue economy.

Oceana noted that the Cyprus government is already looking into phasing out bottom trawling in territorial waters.

Similar areas have been established in 44 countries and have successfully provided environmental, economic, and social benefits to coastal communities while promoting sustainable marine resource management.