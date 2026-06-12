The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (Selk) will hold its 65th annual general meeting on Thursday, June 18, at the Nicosia municipal theatre, marking 65 years since its establishment and its contribution to the accounting profession and the Cypriot economy.

The annual meeting, Selk’s main institutional event, is expected to bring together state officials, business representatives, members of the public and private sectors, as well as accountants and auditors from across Cyprus.

This year’s event comes at a time when the profession is facing growing demands linked to digital transformation, artificial intelligence, sustainability and an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

The proceedings will begin at 4.45pm with the statutory part of the meeting, during which members will examine and be asked to approve the management report and financial statements of the association for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Other matters related to the operation and governance of the association will also be discussed.

The ceremonial part of the event will follow at 6.30pm.

A greeting on behalf of President Nikos Christodoulides will be delivered by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, while speeches will also be made by Selk president Odysseas Christodoulou and Selk general director Andreas Papadatos.

Christodoulou said the anniversary represents an important point of reference for both the profession and the wider economy.

“The completion of 65 years since the establishment of Selk constitutes an important milestone for the profession and for the role it plays in the economic development of the country,” he said.

“We honour the journey and contribution of those who contributed to building a strong and reliable institution,” he added.

“At the same time we continue to invest in innovation, knowledge and the continuous upgrading of the profession, in order to successfully respond to the challenges of the future,” Christodoulou said.

As part of the event, Selk will honour its former general director Kyriacos Iordanos for his long-standing contribution to the association and the profession.

The award will recognise his role in the development and strengthening of the institute over the years.

According to Selk, the annual general meeting will also serve as an opportunity to review the association’s progress and set out the strategic priorities that will shape the future of the profession in Cyprus.