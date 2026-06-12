Cyprus is set for a predominantly sunny weekend with temperatures remaining close to seasonal averages.

Friday will begin largely clear across the island, although some localised mist and low cloud may develop during the early morning before quickly clearing.

As the day progresses, cloud is expected, bringing a small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in Troodos during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to around 34C in Nicosia, while Larnaca and Kyrenia are expected to reach about 30C.

In Limassol and Paphos, temperatures will remain slightly lower at around 28C.

Troodos will see temperatures of approximately 24C.

The mainly sunny weather is forecast to continue through Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with prolonged periods of sunshine across most parts of the island.

Some cloud is expected to develop during the afternoons, particularly over Troodos and parts of the Nicosia and Famagusta districts.

Isolated showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out in these locations, although any activity is expected to be limited and short lived.

Elsewhere, conditions are expected to remain largely dry with extensive sunshine throughout the weekend.

The met office said no significant change in temperatures is anticipated through Monday, with values remaining close to normal levels for mid-June.