Genes linked to antibiotic resistance are present across multiple ocean basins, including remote waters, ​according to findings from an Italian-led research ‌project that analysed seawater samples worldwide.

The SeA Care project found antibiotic-resistance genes in the Mediterranean, Atlantic, Arctic and other regions, with higher concentrations detected near busy shipping routes ​and densely populated coastal areas.

The results suggest oceans act as ​a global reservoir for pollution originating from the land, carrying ⁠genetic traces of antibiotic usage and urban discharge far beyond their source, ​the researchers said.

This is turn might facilitate their spread amongst remote communities, ​the researchers added.

The study, presented on Monday at a forum on ocean and human health in Rome hosted by Italy’s National Health Institute (ISS), also detected microplastics, PFAS “forever chemicals” ​and traces of SARS‑CoV‑2 genetic material even in open ocean waters and ​remote regions.

“Protecting human health today inevitably means taking care of the seas and oceans,” ‌ISS ⁠Director General Andrea Piccioli said, adding that pollutants released into the environment are redistributed globally through water, food and climate systems.

SeA Care is an Italian-led initiative which links environmental and human health. It brings together institutions ​including ISS, the Italian ​Navy and ⁠international research centres to create a global ocean monitoring system.

The project uses existing naval routes and scientific networks to ​collect samples during routine missions, reducing costs and environmental ​impact.

In ⁠its first three years, more than 4,000 seawater samples were collected at over 140 sites across the Mediterranean, Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic and Indian oceans.

Scientists say ⁠the project ​demonstrates how oceans can serve as an ​early warning system for global health risks, supporting policies aimed at tackling pollution, climate change ​and emerging threats to human health.