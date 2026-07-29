The Met Office issued two yellow warnings on Wednesday for high overnight and daytime temperatures, with hot conditions expected to continue into Thursday.

The first warning will be in force from 9pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday, when the minimum temperature in Nicosia is forecast to remain at or above 26C.

A second yellow warning has been issued for Thursday afternoon and will apply from 2pm until 5pm.

During that period, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 40C.

The warnings come as Cyprus continues to experience a prolonged heatwave, with elevated overnight temperatures expected to provide little relief from the daytime heat.