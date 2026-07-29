A forest fire that broke out near Prodromi in the municipality of Polis Chrysochous on Wednesday afternoon has been brought under complete control, the forestry department said.

The blaze started at 3.54pm in the Alonia area and was fully contained by 4.10pm after burning around five acres of wild vegetation.

Eight forestry department firefighters with three fire engines and four fire brigade firefighters with two fire engines took part in the operation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.