The forestry department warned that the risk of forest fires will reach Red Alert level on Thursday, urging the public to exercise extreme caution to prevent fires.

The department appealed to people to be particularly careful during outdoor activities and to avoid any actions that could ignite a blaze.

Anyone who sees smoke or fire is urged to immediately call the forestry department on 1407 or the fire service on 112.

The department also reminded the public that causing a fire is a criminal offence and carries severe penalties.