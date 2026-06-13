Nine people were arrested on Friday night police operations nationwide.

Police said those arrested were linked to a range of offences including attempted arson, illegal possession of drugs, possession and use of a stolen motorcycle, drunk driving, as well as illegal residence in the republic.

During the operation, officers stopped 666 vehicles and carried out checks on 810 individuals.

Traffic enforcement formed a significant part of the operation, with police issuing 371 reports for traffic offences and investigating 28 additional cases.

Twenty vehicles were impounded as part of ongoing investigations.

Among the offences recorded were 118 cases of speeding and 27 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Three drivers also tested positive during preliminary drug screening checks.

Police carried out 263 alcohol tests and eight drug tests during the operation.

Police said similar operations will continue on a daily basis, with targeted checks and patrols remaining in place.