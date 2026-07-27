A large cross-section of Turkish Cypriots are dissatisfied with the current status quo and favour a settlement to the Cyprus issue, a survey in the north found on Monday.

Conducted by the Cmirs (Centre for Migration, Identity and Rights Studies) think tank, the rolling poll found that 65 per cent of Turkish Cypriots would like a deal on the Cyprus issue.

Meanwhile nearly 76 per cent of respondents picked the bizonal, bicommunal federation (BBF) model as the preferred settlement. At the same time, though, 63.52 per cent had concerns about such a settlement – likely reflecting longstanding reservations regarding the implementation of BBF and possible consequences.

The think tank carries out the poll every quarter. For the June survey, Cmirs polled 500 respondents.

The results also showed that a substantial segment of society no longer sees the current status quo as sustainable – with 59.96 per cent of respondents opining that the continuation of the current situation is unacceptable.

Whereas a BBF-type settlement received the broadest support, 61.37 per cent of respondents said a confederal model was considered acceptable. Meanwhile a unitary state model received support from only 25.95 per cent, making it the least favoured option.

Nevertheless, according to Cmirs director Mine Yucel, support for a unitary state has increased compared with previous years; she said this may reflect growing dissatisfaction with the status quo.

The poll also tracked a clear divide among Turkish Cypriots on the question of living with Greek Cypriots again. Here, 50.31 per cent of respondents considered the idea acceptable.

The survey found that the Cyprus issue remains a major source of concern not only politically but also economically, socially and in terms of security.

For example, 88.38 per cent of respondents expressed concern over the current uncertainty surrounding the Cyprus problem; 82.36 per cent view the suspension/failure of negotiations as worrying; 92.58 per cent are concerned about the possibility of increasing isolation and restrictions; and 91.98 per cent believe the unresolved Cyprus issue will slow economic development.