Firefighting crews and aircraft were mobilised on Monday after a fire broke out at the Kalo Chorio firing range following national guard live-fire exercises that spread beyond the range.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said three fire engines from Larnaca responded to the scene, while additional ground forces were deployed to strengthen firefighting efforts.

The response was also supported by the forestry department, with three firefighting aircraft carrying out water drops around the fire’s perimeter to contain the blaze.

The affected area falls under the forestry department’s operational responsibility, with the department coordinating the firefighting operation.