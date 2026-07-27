Residents of Ayia Anna and the village of Psevdas were ordered to evacuate on Monday afternoon after a fire that broke out at the Kalo Chorio firing range spread beyond the military area.

Civil Defence spokesman Panayiotis Liasidis said some 350 residents from Ayia Anna were being transferred to a temporary shelter at the Mosfiloti community council until authorities determine it is safe for them to return to their homes.

The fire broke out at around 12.40pm during national guard exercises at the firing range.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said three fire engines from the Larnaca branch were initially dispatched before being reinforced with additional crews from the forestry department.

Three aircraft have likewise been deployed to carry out water drops around the perimeter of the blaze, while the forestry department assumed operational responsibility for coordinating the response.

Police officers were also deployed to the area to assist with the emergency operation.

Ayia Anna’s Mukhtar, Anastasis Georgiou, confirmed that the fire has already damaged houses within the village while efforts to contain the fire were continuing on Monday afternoon.

The Kalo Chorio firing range has previously been the focus of military investigations after two TNT explosive charges disappeared in January during an engineer training exercise after a controlled detonation failed to ignite.

More to follow….