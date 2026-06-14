Israel said its military attacked Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday after the Iran-aligned armed group fired into Israeli territory, while Lebanon’s state news agency reported that two people were killed.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah launched three projectiles towards communities in northern Israel, describing the attack as a blatant violation of the ceasefire.

“The IDF has now attacked terrorist targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the Dahiyeh neighbourhood of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah’s firing into Israeli territory,” a joint statement issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that two people were killed and four others wounded in the strike, which targeted an apartment in Dahiyeh.

Lebanese security sources said the attack appeared to be a targeted strike involving two missiles. The Israeli military said it carried out a “precise” strike on a Hezbollah command centre.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli statements, although the group said it had launched missiles and drones towards Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

Last week, an Israeli strike on Dahiyeh triggered an exchange of fire between Israel and Iran that threatened to derail a US-Iran agreement aimed at ending the wider conflict.

Washington and Tehran appear close to reaching a deal to end the more than three-month conflict, which has disrupted energy supplies and unsettled the global economy, with both US and Pakistani leaders suggesting an agreement could be signed on Sunday.

Iran has long maintained that an end to fighting in Lebanon is a condition for any broader agreement with the United States.

“Israel will not tolerate firing into its territory,” Netanyahu said in a post on X following the strike.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli military issued a wide-scale evacuation warning for residents of at least 30 towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces continue to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, with Israel saying it is seeking to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure along its border.

Fighting with the Iran-backed group has continued despite the Lebanese government holding ceasefire discussions with Israel in Washington.

Hezbollah has rejected the negotiations, saying any ceasefire agreement must secure a complete end to hostilities, including in southern Lebanon, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Earlier this month, Israel said military operations in southern Lebanon would continue and warned residents against returning to the area.

Hezbollah entered the conflict by firing at Israel on March 2, two days after the US and Israel began air strikes against Iran.

Israel has said it would respond forcefully and has since carried out strikes that have killed thousands of people in Lebanon and displaced more than one million others.