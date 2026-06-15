Aviation is a public good and a strategic enabler of Europe’s openness and prosperity, while due to its location, Cyprus knows that “connectivity is not a luxury, but an economic necessity, a social lifeline and a prerequisite for growth,” Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Monday.

Addressing the European Aviation Strategy Summit 2026 in Nicosia, Vafeades pointed out that “Europe must continue to ensure that islands, peripheral regions and remote communities remain connected to opportunities, markets and services,” where “regional aviation plays an essential role”.

“Territorial cohesion is a fundamental European objective, and aviation is often the only practical means of guaranteeing equal access and connectivity for all regions,” he said.

Cyprus’ EU presidency, which organised the summit, “is guided by the vision for an autonomous union, open to the world” and aviation is “perhaps the clearest expression of that vision”, the minister said.

He explained that it connects people, supports the economy, strengthens tourism and trade, and keeps Europe connected with its neighbours and global partners.

Vafeades said the summit was taking place at a defining moment for European aviation and was attended by policymakers, regulators, airlines, airports, manufacturers, air navigation service providers and international organisations.

“The sector is facing geopolitical instability, airspace restrictions, supply-chain pressures, rising operational costs and the challenge of decarbonisation. At the same time, Europe is preparing a new Aviation Strategy that will shape the future of the sector for years to come. As we look ahead, competitiveness must remain at the centre of our discussions; particularly in an increasingly challenging global environment,” he said.

The minister added that “while we remain fully committed to sustainability, safety and high, but also clear and simplified, regulatory standards, we must ensure that European airlines, airports, manufacturers and service providers continue to compete successfully on the global stage.”

The green transition must be accompanied by innovation, investment and policies that strengthen, rather than weaken, Europe’s position in international aviation, he added.

Europe’s prosperity, security and global influence increasingly depend on strong aviation links with neighbouring countries. “Strengthening connectivity with the Middle East, North Africa and the Western Balkans can support trade, tourism, investment and people-to-people contacts, while reinforcing Europe’s role as a global hub.”

The minister also pointed to the emergence of new generation long-haul aircraft.

“These highly efficient aircrafts are transforming global aviation. They are making it possible to operate direct routes over longer distances, while reducing fuel consumption and environmental impact. They are also creating new opportunities for airports and regions that previously relied on major hub airports for international connectivity,” he said.

Vafeades explained that “this technological evolution has the potential to bring Europe closer to new markets and to strengthen both connectivity and competitiveness.”

“At the same time, these developments complement – rather than replace – regional aviation, which will remain indispensable for territorial cohesion and balanced economic development across Europe.”