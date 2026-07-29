Two firefighters died on Wednesday after becoming trapped while battling a wildfire near Rethymno, Crete, as fires and extreme heat continued to affect parts of southern Europe.

Greek authorities ordered the evacuation of several villages as gale force winds drove the blaze across the island.

Witnesses said multiple fires broke out before merging into a fire front stretching up to 15 kilometres.

The fire brigade confirmed the two firefighters died while responding to the blaze near Rethymno.

Wildfires also broke out on the islands of Paros and Lesbos, as well as in the town of Trifylia on the mainland.

Spain and France also entered another heatwave on Wednesday, with firefighters remaining on alert to prevent recently contained wildfires from reigniting amid soaring temperatures.