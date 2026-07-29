International engagement on the Cyprus problem has “intensified”, with EU special envoy for Cyprus Raffaele Fitto due to visit the island on Friday, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a reception for the Cypriot diaspora’s central council at the presidential palace, Christodoulides said the recent visit by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reflected “the increased interest on the part of the international community, the UN and the EU” in efforts to advance the Cyprus issue.

He said the heightened diplomatic activity was the result of a deliberate strategy pursued since his administration took office.

“All this did not arise by chance but is the result of a very specific strategy that proves in practice that when we have clear goals and a strategy, we can bring results that strength of our country,” he said.

Christodoulides said Fitto’s visit would further demonstrate the European Union’s commitment to the Cyprus issue following his appointment by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as the bloc’s special envoy.

He further described the appointment as evidence that the Cyprus problem is now recognised as “a European problem that is a priority for the EU.”

The president also referred to the conclusions adopted by the European Council in April 2024 and a joint letter sent by the presidents of the European Commission and European Council to the UN Secretary General in March 2025, saying both reaffirmed the European Union’s principles and commitment to supporting the settlement process.

Addressing members of the Cypriot diaspora, Christodoulides described their contribution to Cyprus as “invaluable” and “of decisive importance”, thanking them for promoting the country’s interests abroad.

“The voice of Cyprus, your own voice, is heard loudly abroad and all of you are the best ambassadors of our homeland,” he said.

He also praised the unity shown by Cypriots overseas despite political differences.

“All of you transcend dividing lines and political differences, operate as a single entity and show us in practice the path we must follow in Cyprus,” he said.

Christodoulides said Cyprus would continue pursuing “a multidimensional and active foreign policy” with “a clear Western European orientation“, arguing that both the country’s “growing international role” and its EU council presidency term demonstrated the effectiveness of that approach.