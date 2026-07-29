The forestry department sought to reassure the public on Wednesday that the Platania camping site will reopen following planned upgrade works, after an announcement stating it would no longer operate as a camping area triggered widespread public criticism.

The clarification came hours after the department announced that Platania had “ceased to be considered and/or operate as a camping area”, prompting a tirade of reactions from campers.

Forestry department spokesman Glafkos Kyriakou said the announcement was intended to facilitate the removal of caravans and other unauthorised structures ahead of redevelopment works, rather than signal the site’s permanent closure.

“This specific announcement was issued after input from the legal service so that we can proceed with the department’s planning,” he explained.

“It will definitely reopen. When they leave the place, we have said in the past that we need about one to one and a half years for the upgrade.”

The department has previously said Platania requires extensive improvements before it can safely resume operations.

The announcement nevertheless drew strong criticism on social media, with users accusing the department of depriving families of one of the island’s few affordable holiday options.

The president of the Platania Free Campers Association, Marios Stylianou, criticised the decision to shut the site entirely during the upgrade process.

“They force people to go camping freely, which is prohibited, resulting in our forest land not being controlled at all,” he said. “When we discussed upgrading the campsite in phases, they did not accept and decided to close it down.”

The department has also reminded the public that erecting any structure, including tents and caravans, within a state forest requires permission from the director of the forestry department.

The campsite at Stavros tis Psokas remains the only operational campsite on state forest land.