President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed all possible options for curbing Iran’s nuclear programme during their meeting at the White House, including diplomacy, economic pressure and military action, a senior Israeli official said on Wednesday.

Netanyahu did not tell Trump that Israel’s preferred course was further military strikes against Iran, the official said during a briefing with reporters after Tuesday’s meeting.

“In the end, it’s his decision,” the official said, referring to Trump.

According to the official, the US president is considering three options, all of which were discussed in detail: “a deal, continuing the blockade and economic pressures, and a massive strike.” Netanyahu also presented additional proposals, although the official did not elaborate.

Reports ahead of the meeting suggested Trump had been frustrated after details emerged publicly about Netanyahu’s plans to discuss new intelligence concerning Pickaxe Mountain, a deeply buried nuclear-related facility that Trump has previously threatened to bomb.

The official dismissed suggestions of friction between the two leaders, saying the allies routinely share intelligence, denying that Netanyahu had urged Trump to escalate military action and leaving open the possibility of a diplomatic solution.

At the same time, the official acknowledged that Trump is the “senior partner” and Netanyahu the “junior partner” in the alliance’s approach to Iran.

The official also said there were indications that Iran’s leadership had been unsettled by rising inflation and growing public frustration, while stressing that the potential impact on the global economy and oil markets remained an important consideration.

Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, marking one of the biggest increases since the conflict began on February 28 with a joint Israeli and US aerial campaign against Iran. Tehran responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf states.

Israel did not participate in the latest two week US bombing campaign earlier this month, which prompted Iran to launch attacks on US military bases. Israeli officials have nevertheless warned that any future Iranian attack would draw a strong response.

Israel regards Iran’s nuclear programme as its greatest security threat and remains determined to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Iran continues to insist its nuclear programme is peaceful.

On Wednesday, the United States and Saudi Arabia carried out strikes against Iran backed paramilitary groups in Iraq. Trump also vowed to “beat the fucking shit” out of Iran after Iranian forces fired on US troops days after he halted air strikes.

Iran confirmed overnight that it had launched attacks on US bases in Jordan and at ships in the Strait of Hormuz, while also rejecting an Omani proposal for the joint management of the strategic waterway.