Cyprus supports the promotion of restrictive measures against violent settlers and extremist elements in the West Bank, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said on Monday after meetings of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and the EU-Egypt Association Council in Luxembourg.

Addressing developments in the Middle East, Kombos said Cyprus had been clear in backing action against those responsible for escalating violence in the occupied West Bank.

“The Republic has been very clear in supporting the promotion of restrictive measures,” he said, adding that concern also extends to political figures who incite what he described as unacceptable behaviour.

The minister said discussions among EU foreign ministers also focused on Gaza, Lebanon and relations with Israel.

He stressed the need to expedite efforts to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza and said Cyprus remains ready to examine any proposals the European Commission may bring forward regarding the EU’s relationship with Israel.

On Lebanon, Kombos welcomed a new EU support package and emphasised the importance of preserving the ceasefire and continuing European assistance to the country.

Turning to relations with Egypt, Kombos described Cairo as “a strategic partner for the European Union”, calling it a pillar of security in both the Mediterranean and Eastern Mediterranean regions and a key actor in tackling irregular migration and terrorism.

He welcomed the outcome of the EU-Egypt association council and argued that Brussels should pursue a more ambitious relationship with Cairo through a broader strategic agreement and more effective use of available funding.