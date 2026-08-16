Heavy rain is causing reduced visibility and hazardous conditions on the Nicosia to Limassol highway.

Police said rainfall was affecting the road, with visibility for drivers on the Nicosia to Limassol highway “limited” and the surface “slippery” due to water flowing and accumulating in several areas.

Drivers were urged to reduce their speed, keep a safe distance from vehicles ahead and use their headlights.

Heavy traffic was also reported on the Limassol to Troodos road, with police advising motorists to exercise patience and follow instructions.

Alternative routes towards Troodos include the Kantou, Omodos and Mandria roads, as well as the route from Ayia Fyla through Apesia, Kapiliou and Trimiklini.