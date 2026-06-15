The Cyprus Development Bank (CDB) announced on Monday that it will proceed with the payment of interest to bondholders for its CDBB1 series.

The payment covers the six-month interest period spanning from December 23, 2025, to June 22, 2026.

The final date for trading bonds with the right to participate in this interest payment is June 16, 2026.

Following this, the ex-interest date, marking when bonds will trade without the right to participate in the payment, is set for June 17, 2026.

The record date, which determines the registered bondholders eligible to receive the interest, is June 18, 2026.

The official interest payment date is scheduled for June 23, 2026.

Investors who hold bonds through an off-exchange transfer that is completed by the record date will also be considered eligible for the interest payment.

The bank reminded stakeholders that the annual interest rate for the bonds is 7.125 per cent of their nominal value.

The total amount of interest payable is calculated based on the actual number of days in the interest period using a 365-day year basis.