Greek lender Eurobank S.A. announced on Monday that it had repurchased a total of 1,657,727 of its own shares between June 10 and June 12, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, with the transactions amounting to €6,553,382.61.

The share repurchase programme, which was approved by the bank’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2026, had officially commenced following an announcement issued on June 10, 2026 and a board resolution adopted on April 29, 2026.

According to the bank, the purchases concerned shares traded on Euronext Athens and were executed through Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A., a member of the exchange.

Overall, the bank acquired 1,657,727 shares at an average price of €3.9532 per share, bringing the total value of the transactions to just over €6.55 million.

On June 10, 2026, Eurobank repurchased 649,854 shares at a total cost of €2,532,389.43, with the average acquisition price standing at €3.8969 per share.

During that trading session, the highest price paid reached €3.9380, while the lowest price recorded stood at €3.8710.

The following day, on June 11, 2026, the bank acquired a further 609,073 shares for €2,392,986.61, with an average purchase price of €3.9289 per share.

The highest price paid on June 11 reached €3.9500, while the lowest price recorded during the session was €3.8900.

On June 12, 2026, Eurobank completed the three-day period by buying back an additional 398,800 shares, with the transactions valued at €1,628,006.57.

The average acquisition price on that day rose to €4.0823 per share, while the highest and lowest prices recorded during the session stood at €4.1200 and €3.9940 respectively.

Over the course of the three trading days, the bank’s average purchase price across all transactions amounted to €3.9532 per share, reflecting the initial implementation of the programme approved by shareholders earlier this year.