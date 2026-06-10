Greek lender Eurobank S.A. on Wednesday announced the official commencement of a new share buyback programme, following the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

The initiative was formally authorised by shareholders during the annual general meeting held on April 28, 2026, and subsequently approved by the European Central Bank (ECB) on June 8, 2026.

The share buyback programme concerns the acquisition of up to 363,151,080 shares, which represents a maximum of 10 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the bank.

The acquisition price per share has been set with a minimum of €0.22 and a maximum of €10.00.

Under the terms of the plan, the total cost of the programme shall not exceed €288 million, the bank stated.

Implementation of the scheme is scheduled to last for a duration of up to twelve months, concluding on June 8, 2027.

The bank has appointed the Euronext Athens member Eurobank Equities Investment Firm Single Member Societe Anonyme to serve as the lead manager of the programme.

Acting as the agent, the firm will make all trading decisions concerning the share purchases independently and without any influence from the bank itself.

The bank further stated that the agent is required to comply strictly with the requirements, limits, and conditions established by European Union regulations regarding market abuse and trading transparency.

All transactions conducted under the programme will be announced to the competent authorities and disclosed to the public in line with established legal frameworks.

This announcement was issued in accordance with the regulations set out by the Athens Stock Exchange (Euronext) and relevant European legislative acts, the bank concluded.