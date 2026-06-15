There a couple of reasons why June is a beloved month. It is officially the start of summer and the holiday season and it welcomes International Music Day which fills the city with simultaneous live music performances, all free to enjoy!

The 8th Make Music Cyprus Festival returns once more this month and for the first time ever, it expands to a three-day format and extends across all districts of the Municipality of Nicosia, filling squares, parks, streets and public spaces with live music, activities and thousands of people.

From 19 to 21 June 2026, more than 500 participants, professional and amateur musicians, students and music lovers, will come together in a massive celebration without divisions or restrictions.

On the festival’s first day, the events will take place in the traditional core square in Agios Dhometios between 6pm and midnight, whilst on the second day, Akademias Park in Aglandjia will host musicians and music lovers early in the day, from 9am to 12pm. The events move to Nicosia’s city centre on June 21, the festival’s final day and International Music Day, bringing music to every corner from 6pm onwards.

Nicosia Town Hall, Tillirias Square, Lellou Dimitriades Square, Eptanisou Street, Asklipiou Street, Faneromeni Square and Onasagorou Street will all fill with music on June 21. Hundreds of musicians of all ages, experience levels and genres will unite in an inclusive celebration.

As the largest street music festival in Cyprus in terms of the number of artists, and part of global Make Music Day, celebrated simultaneously in over 1,000 cities and 120 countries, Make Music Cyprus is on a mission to shape the island’s cultural identity.

Plus, this year, in collaboration with Cyprus Public Transport, Make Music Cyprus offers a free Park & Ride service on 21 June, including shuttle bus routes to and from festival locations, facilitating access and promoting sustainable urban mobility.

Ready for three days of music?

“It is a festival ‘from the world for the world,’ where everyone can take part,” say the organisers. “Whether you are a musician, a music lover, or simply looking for a unique experience, join the most colourful, inclusive, and free-spirited festival of the summer!”

Make Music Cyprus Festival

More than 400 musicians perform live and for free. June 19. Ayios Dometios, Nicosia. June 20. Aglandjia and Engomi. June 21. Old Nicosia. Free admission. Tel: 7000-0216. www.makemusiccyprus.org