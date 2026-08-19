A total of six people were arrested in overnight police operations across the island on Tuesday night.

The police said they had carried out organised patrols in urban areas with 442 vehicle checks and 225 drivers being checked and 41 premises being inspected as part of the patrols.

During the operations, six people were arrested for various offences including forgery, illegal possession of drugs, illegal possession of property and illegal stay in the Republic.

258 reports were filed concerning various traffic offences, while six vehicles were seized as part of the operations.