Police have arrested a 49-year-old Greek Cypriot man in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged criminal organisation operating in the Larnaca district, authorities said on Monday.

The suspect was arrested by officers from Famagusta CID on suspicion of interfering with judicial proceedings linked to a separate case being investigated by Larnaca CID.

The 49-year-old is the brother of a 44-year-old Larnaca businessman who is already in custody. Four suspects – three men aged 44, 42 and 49, and a 45-year-old woman – were arrested last Wednesday during a coordinated operation involving Larnaca CID and other police departments and units.

The investigation concerns a series of alleged offences committed in Larnaca and the wider district between 2021 and 2024.

According to police, the 44-year-old businessman and the newly arrested 49-year-old face investigation for 14 offences, including participation in a criminal organisation, conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour, kidnapping and unlawful deprivation of liberty, obtaining property through false representations, extortion, threats of violence, illegal possession and transportation of a Category B firearm, illegal possession and transportation of explosives without a permit, and money laundering.

The 42-year-old suspect is being investigated for 11 offences, including participation in a criminal organisation, conspiracy offences, extortion, threats, money laundering and breaches of legislation governing large cash transactions.

Court proceedings heard that the complaint was filed on March 5, 2026, by the alleged victim.

According to testimony presented before the court, the complainant and his brother-in-law sold two properties in Pyla to a company directed by the 42-year-old businessman from Nicosia on December 1, 2021. Each seller reportedly received €250,000 upon signing the contracts.

Approximately one month later, the complainant allegedly met with the 44-year-old businessman from Larnaca, who introduced him to an unidentified individual. The businessman allegedly claimed that he had already arranged the resale of the two properties to another buyer for €8.5 million and that a profit of €250,000 remained available as commission.

The complainant told investigators he became concerned by the behaviour of the unidentified individual and, fearing the influence of the businessman, eventually handed over €40,000 in cash.

The court also heard allegations that, in 2022, two of the suspects persuaded the complainant to become a partner in a betting agency in Larnaca, allegedly obtaining €25,000 in cash from him. A further €24,000 was later allegedly extracted.

The complainant further alleged that he had met the 45-year-old woman around 2020 and that she had expressed a desire to move to Greece with him. According to the complaint, the businessman from Larnaca and another suspect later became aware of the relationship and claimed they could facilitate a romantic relationship between the pair.

Investigators allege that one of the suspects subsequently obtained €22,000 from the complainant, purportedly for medical expenses relating to the woman’s child. In a separate incident, the woman and the same suspect allegedly requested a further €22,000 to fund their move to Greece.

Police claim that over a two-year period the suspects extracted approximately €100,000 from the complainant through a combination of deception and threats.

The complainant alleged that after refusing a request to provide the woman with an additional €5,000, an unidentified person fired a shot outside his home one week later. The following day, he reportedly found a bullet outside the property and handed it over to police.

The court was also told that independent evidence indicates the complainant received a total of €758,000 from the Nicosia businessman by June 2022. However, when the businessman later sought to alter the terms of their agreement, the remaining suspects allegedly pressured the complainant into accepting the changes and signing related documents.

The Nicosia businessman is also alleged to have issued cheques to the complainant, which were subsequently kept at the office of the Larnaca businessman.

Police told the court that extensive investigative work remains outstanding. Authorities said they still need to obtain statements from additional witnesses and collect documentary evidence, including sale agreements, cheques, payment receipts and cash transaction records.

Investigators argued that delaying witness interviews was necessary to avoid the risk of witness interference and the concealment or destruction of evidence.

Police requested eight-day detention orders for the 44-year-old, the 49-year-old and the 45-year-old woman. Defence lawyers objected to the application, but the court approved the request.

A separate six-day detention order was issued for the 42-year-old suspect.