This summer, an exciting new exhibition lands in Larnaca, bringing together some of the island’s potters and ceramic artists. Larnaca Municipality and the Cyprus Association of Potters and Ceramic Artists present the exhibition Reflections of Clay, which will be hosted at the Larnaca Municipal Art Gallery from Friday to August 22.

Through works by contemporary creators from across the island, the exhibition seeks to highlight the living relationship between ceramics, memory, tradition and contemporary artistic expression. Clay becomes a language of storytelling and a material that preserves traces of time, experiences and personal journeys.

The exhibition aspires to be a meaningful meeting point for artists, artworks and audiences, showcasing both the contemporary and timeless nature of ceramic creation in Cyprus. Through different techniques, textures, forms and personal approaches, participating artists transform clay into a medium for narrative, memory and expression.

Visitors are invited to gain a deeper understanding of the world of ceramic art, not only as a finished product, but also as a process. Each work carries its own story, reflecting the creator’s relationship with material, time, tradition and contemporary artistic exploration. The exhibition aims to give these stories space to be heard and to foster a more personal and experiential connection between viewer and artwork.

The opening of Reflections of Clay will be officiated by Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras on Friday at 7.30pm.

Reflections of Clay

Group exhibition featuring Cyprus’ potters and ceramic artists. June 19-August 22. Larnaca Municipal Art Gallery, Larnaca. Opening day: 7.30pm. Monday-Friday: 9.30am-12.30pm and 4pm-6.30pm. Saturday: 10am – 12.30pm. Tel: 24-658848