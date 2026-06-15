Ronald McDonald House® Cyprus expands with inauguration of new wing

The inauguration of the new wing of Ronald McDonald House® Cyprus, together with the official presentation of its refreshed identity, took place in an atmosphere of great joy and emotion. The occasion marked a significant milestone, pointing to growth, compassion and meaningful community support, while expressing heartfelt gratitude to all who embraced the expansion effort and continue to support the mission of Ronald McDonald House® Cyprus.

On June 11, 2026, the island’s only free accommodation facility for families opened its doors to government officials, sponsors, supporters and members of the media. The event began with a blessing ceremony, followed by addresses highlighting the importance of the organisation’s work and the collective support behind it. The programme concluded in a warm and welcoming reception within Ronald McDonald House® itself.

The new wing includes four fully-equipped guest rooms, an upgraded communal kitchen and enhanced laundry facilities. This expansion significantly increases the House’s capacity, enabling it to accommodate up to 120 additional families each year. As a result, even more families will benefit from free accommodation, meals, support and a genuine “home away from home” during some of the most challenging periods of their lives.

“Today marks a particularly important milestone in the journey of Ronald McDonald House Cyprus. We are not simply opening new accommodation facilities. We are expanding our embrace so that we can stand beside even more families in need. Many people believed in this vision, supported it and worked tirelessly to bring it to life. To all of them, we owe our deepest gratitude,” noted Elena Andreou, Chairwoman of the Board of Ronald McDonald House® Cyprus.

Continuing, she added: “The four new rooms in our House have been lovingly adopted by the ‘Miracle Babies’ Association, Costa Coffee, Albourne and Petrolina. We sincerely thank them for their trust and support, and for choosing to stand alongside us and make a meaningful contribution to our mission.”

For her part, Elena Megalemou, Chairwoman of the ‘Miracle Babies’ Association, remarked: “I am extremely proud that Ronald McDonald House Charities Cyprus and the ‘Miracle Babies’ Association share the same vision and have joined forces to ensure that no family is separated from their baby or child during the most critical moments of their lives. Today, we are not simply opening new rooms. We are creating more moments of comfort, more moments of hope and more opportunities for families to remain together when they need it most.”

The personal testimony shared by Anthi Panayi, who spoke about her family’s experience, made for a particularly moving moment. “In September 2023, our lives changed suddenly. Our daughter, Marina, was referred to Makarios Hospital. Her condition was so serious that the doctors informed us we could not leave the hospital. Amid this frightening reality, another major challenge emerged: we would have to remain away from our home for an extended period,” she reflected.

“Thankfully, our communication with Ronald McDonald House® Cyprus was immediate and House Manager Georgia Kogorozi, welcomed us with warmth and kindness. Initially, we were offered accommodation for a single night, so that we could rest before continuing our daughter’s examinations the following day. However, our stay proved far from temporary. We ultimately remained there for five consecutive months, with only a handful of nights when doctors allowed us to return to our home in Anglissides.”

This spirit of collective contribution and practical support was also reflected in the involvement of organisations and companies that played a vital role in making the expansion project possible.

Significant contributions were made by the Little Heroes Foundation, the Cyprus Children’s Fund and the Alkinoos Artemiou Foundation. In addition, BIONIC fully equipped the new meeting room at Ronald McDonald House® Cyprus, creating a functional space that allows parents to work remotely and remain professionally active during their stay. This sponsorship further strengthens the company’s long-standing support of the organisation, which also includes sponsoring a guest room within the House.

About Ronald McDonald House® Cyprus

As a non-profit organisation, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) operates over 1,000 programmes across 65+ countries. The organisation reduces financial and emotional burdens for families by keeping them close to their hospitalised children through three core services: Ronald McDonald Houses, Family Rooms and Care Mobiles.

The first Ronald McDonald House® in Cyprus was established in 2014 and opened its doors in Nicosia in 2022, with a mission to support families of sick children by keeping them close during their hospital stay.

To date, it has provided free accommodation to more than 900 families, offering over 11,000 overnight stays, with the longest stay lasting 159 nights. Through its global network, it also provides free accommodation to families who need to travel abroad for their child’s treatment or hospitalisation.

With a focus on the family, the Ronald McDonald House® Cyprus offers hope, comfort, and meaningful support every day to those in need.

The family stays together

Learn more about Ronald McDonald House® Cyprus here.