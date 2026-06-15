A bronze sculpture honouring 18th-century traveller Vasil Hryhorovich-Barsky was unveiled in Larnaca on Monday.

The sculpture, donated by the Obiimy Cyprus Cultural Centre and Sushko Philanthropy, celebrates the Kiev-born traveller who documented Cyprus’ people and landscapes nearly 300 years ago.

Located at the Obiimy Cyprus Cultural Centre on Grigoris Afxentiou street, this is the first time the “Shukai!” project has placed a sculpture outside Ukraine.

Organisers called it a symbol of the enduring ties between Cyprus and Ukraine.

“Cyprus has become a second home for many Ukrainians,” said Anna Sushko, co-founder of Obiimy Cyprus and Sushko Philanthropy. “The community here is strong and welcoming, so we wanted to give back to the city that welcomed us.”

She pointed out that the connection between the two countries stretches back centuries.

“Cyprus and Ukraine are closer than it seems. Three hundred years ago, a man from Kiev first described this island. Today, we continue that bond through culture,” she explained.

The sculpture is part of the “Shukai!” project, which has shared Kiev’s story through small bronze artworks for nearly a decade, with 52 sculptures installed in various locations in the Ukrainian capital.

Choosing Cyprus for the project’s first international sculpture reflects both historical ties and a large Ukrainian community on the island.

More than 30,000 Ukrainians now live in Cyprus, fostering connections that build on a long-standing relationship.

Larnaca’s deputy mayor Iasonas Iasonidis welcomed the initiative and praised the Ukrainian community’s contributions.

“We’re proud to have the Sushko family and the Obiimy Cultural Centre in Larnaca,” he said and highlighted the community’s vital role in society.

The sculpture honours Vasil Hryhorovich-Barsky, a traveller and writer born in Kiev in 1701.

He left his homeland in 1724 and spent 24 years travelling across Europe and the eastern Mediterranean, despite facing illness and hardship.

Barsky visited Cyprus five times, providing detailed accounts and sketches that offer valuable insights into 18th-century life on the island.

His writings documented settlements, religious sites, customs and daily activities, making them significant primary sources.

As Kiev was a key centre of Orthodox Christianity, Barsky was welcomed by many Cypriot communities. He returned to Kiev in 1747 and died later that year.

At the unveiling, project adviser Lyola Filimonova highlighted Barsky’s work as crucial for historians and understanding the long-standing relationship between Cyprus and Ukraine.

“He identified as a pilgrim from Kiev and respected the countries he visited, especially Cyprus,” she said, emphasising Barsky’s legacy as a reminder of the historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

The organisers hope the sculpture will inspire visitors to explore the shared history of Cyprus and Ukraine.

The artwork is open to the public daily from 10am to 5pm at the Obiimy Cyprus Cultural Centre in Larnaca, which promotes Ukrainian culture and serves as a community hub.

Sushko Philanthropy supports cultural and educational projects globally, while the Shukai! project showcases Kiev’s history through bronze sculptures in public art.