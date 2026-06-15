The main civil servants’ union on Monday demanded a meeting with the president to discuss the suspension of a senior official at the deputy tourism ministry, arguing that the administrative measure was disproportionate.

Pasydy union was weighing in on the case of Neofytos Papadopoulos, the permanent secretary at the deputy tourism ministry, who was last week placed on administrative suspension at the recommendation of his boss, Deputy Tourism Minister Costas Koumis.

Pasydy complained about the “rush exhibited by the Public Service Commission” in ordering Papadopoulos suspended for three months, pending the outcome of an ongoing disciplinary inquiry against him – also ordered by Koumis.

The union also grumbled about the fact that the decision included docking Papadopoulos’ salary by half during the three months.

This is the maximum reduction in earnings under civil service rules, Pasydy noted.

Warning that such actions might create “a precedent”, it said that rather Papadopoulos should have been transferred to another department until the disciplinary probe was finished.

As to the deputy minister’s move to have the permanent secretary suspended, Pasydy opined that it went too far.

Under procedure, Koumis made a recommendation to the cabinet for the suspension; the cabinet then formally requested the suspension from the Public Service Commission (PSC). Last Thursday, the PSC ratified the request.

“We want civil servants who show initiative,” Pasydy went on, “civil servants who have an opinion and exercise their professional judgment, and not fearful employees who carry out instructions and decisions even when these are irregular or illegal”.

Koumis has essentially accused Papadopoulos of insubordination and of creating a “toxic climate” at the deputy ministry.

Tensions between the two have been simmering for several months.

Reports indicate that Papadopoulos would issue instructions in writing to staff not to follow through on orders from Koumis.

Papadopoulos also allegedly presented plans to restructure the deputy ministry, without going through his boss.

Matters apparently came to a head in late February, after the drone incident at Akrotiri amid the Persian Gulf war.

At a subsequent meeting, Koumis and Papadopoulos reportedly got into a shouting match, with the former warning of a possible adverse impact on tourist arrivals and the latter disagreeing.