As part of an educational initiative led by teachers of our school, in collaboration with the National Coordinator of the STEM Racing programme, formerly known as F1 in Schools, a visit took place at Aradippou D’ Primary School on 21/11/25. During the visit, an interactive demonstration related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) was delivered, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers. The demonstration was deemed highly successful and, as a result, received the approval of the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth.

Since then, our team of teachers has visited four more primary schools, namely Drosia, Kamares, Kathari and Dali B’ Primary Schools. In addition, American Academy Larnaca welcomed Kiti Primary School to its premises as part of the same programme.

During the interactive presentations, students have the opportunity to explore key concepts in Physics, Engineering and Aerodynamics through hands-on activities designed to make STEM learning accessible, engaging and exciting. Particular emphasis is placed on understanding reaction time and its importance in engineering, motorsport and everyday life.

Furthermore, students are given the opportunity to race small compressed-air-powered cars, which can reach speeds of approximately 40 kilometres per hour. This activity generates great enthusiasm among the students, while also demonstrating the practical application of scientific and engineering principles.

This initiative reflects American Academy Larnaca’s long-standing commitment to promoting STEM education and providing meaningful educational experiences that cultivate curiosity, creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Through school visits and hands-on activities at our premises, we aim to encourage more and more students to engage with STEM and discover future academic and professional opportunities in the fields of engineering, technology and innovation.

For more information, please contact: Christoforos Christofi, Assistant Principal [email protected]