The British Bases on Monday handed over 14 mosquito trapping units to communities surrounding the Akrotiri wetlands as part of efforts to reduce mosquito nuisance and the risk of disease.

The presentation was attended by bases officials and representatives of Kourion and Limassol municipalities, which received 10 and four trapping units respectively.

The Akrotiri Salt Lake and surrounding marshland form the largest wetland complex in Cyprus and an important stop for hundreds of migratory bird species. However, the area also provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes despite a year-round control programme operated by the bases Joint Services Health Unit.

Environmental health officer Helen Tokaiqali said the trapping scheme had been introduced as part of an integrated mosquito management programme.

“An additional trapping scheme, with 14 traps operating throughout summer and autumn, aims to minimise nuisance from mosquitoes for local communities using environmentally friendly methods that respect human, animal health and the natural environment,” she said.

Bases entomologist Dr Kelly Martinou said mosquito species captured in the traps would be monitored weekly in the laboratory.

She also urged residents to prevent stagnant water from collecting on their properties, warning that such areas could serve as mosquito breeding sites.

Martinou advised people to take personal protection measures, including using mosquito repellent, particularly during dusk and dawn.

Deputy area administration officer Antonis Antoniades, speaking on behalf of the SBAA, said the handover reflected the importance placed on cooperation with local authorities.

“We look forward to seeing the results these trapping units produce, and I am grateful to all participants in the mosquito control group for their continued engagement and cooperation,” he said.

Kourion and Limassol municipalities will be responsible for maintaining the mosquito traps, while the JSHU will continue monitoring and collecting samples and sharing its findings with experts in the Republic of Cyprus.