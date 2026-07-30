Drop in UK arrivals, among other markets, hits Cyprus tourism revenue

Cyprus’ tourism revenue fell by 4.8 per cent in May 2026 as the war in Iran depressed visitor arrivals, particularly from the island’s primary tourist market, despite average spending per visitor remaining broadly unchanged.

Specifically, revenue from tourism reached €355.2 million in May 2026, compared with €373.3 million in the same month of 2025, according to figures released on Thursday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The figures come after tourist arrivals in May also declined, largely due to the continuing impact of regional instability, particularly the conflict in the Middle East, which has affected the sector during 2026.

For the January to May 2026 period, tourism revenue is estimated at €798.2 million, compared with €955.8 million during the corresponding period of 2025, representing a 16.5 per cent decrease.

At the same time, average expenditure per tourist remained virtually unchanged, standing at €779.42 in May 2026 compared with €779.08 a year earlier.

Visitors from the United Kingdom remained Cyprus’ largest tourist market, accounting for 36.3 per cent of all arrivals during May 2026.

British tourists spent an average of €909.81 per person during their stay, down from €948.39 in May 2025.

However, their average daily expenditure increased to €102.23, compared with €97.77 in the corresponding month last year.

The number of visitors from the United Kingdom fell to 165,600 in May 2026 from 179,150 a year earlier.

Their average stay also shortened, declining to 8.9 days from 9.7 days in May 2025.

Israel remained the second largest source market, representing 11.8 per cent of total tourist arrivals during the month.

Arrivals from Israel increased to 53,649, up from 45,249 in May 2025, the report showed.

Israeli visitors stayed for an average of 4.4 days, up from 4.1 days a year earlier, while spending €783.98 per person, an increase from €627.74 in May 2025.

Their average daily expenditure reached €178.18, significantly higher than the €153.11 recorded a year earlier and the highest among Cyprus’ three largest source markets.

Poland ranked as the third largest market, accounting for 8.2 per cent of total tourist arrivals.

Polish arrivals edged up to 37,307 from 36,800 in May 2025, while average stay fell to 5.9 days from 6.6 days.

Average expenditure per Polish visitor declined to €503.92, compared with €595.84 in the corresponding month of 2025.

Their average daily spending also dropped to €85.41, from €90.28 a year earlier.

Among other European markets, Austria recorded 8,634 arrivals, slightly down from 8,773 in May 2025.

Austrian visitors stayed for 5.8 days, compared with 8.2 days a year earlier, while spending €679.26 per person and €117.11 per day, compared with €773.66 and €94.35 respectively in May 2025.

Belgium recorded 3,932 arrivals, up from 2,644 a year earlier. Belgian tourists stayed for 5.9 days, down from 7.6 days, while spending €805.72 per person and €136.56 per day, compared with €884.51 and €116.38 respectively.

Denmark registered 8,137 arrivals, compared with 8,635 in May 2025. Danish visitors extended their average stay to 8.3 days from 7.0 days, spending €817.64 per person and €98.51 per day, compared with €776.71 and €110.96 a year earlier.

Finland saw arrivals decline to 4,385 from 6,360, while average stays increased slightly to 8.4 days from 8.1 days.

Finnish tourists spent €818.66 per person and €97.46 per day, compared with €854.76 and €105.53 respectively in May 2025.

France recorded 6,291 arrivals, down from 9,957 a year earlier. French visitors stayed for 6.2 days, compared with 6.6 days, while expenditure rose to €722.71 per person and €116.57 per day, from €686.90 and €104.08 respectively.

Germany remained one of Cyprus’ largest markets with 28,546 arrivals, down from 29,938 in May 2025.

German tourists stayed for 8.0 days, compared with 8.6 days a year earlier, while spending €835.05 per person and €104.38 per day, compared with €886.28 and €103.06 respectively.

Greece accounted for 16,383 arrivals, down from 17,591. Greek visitors stayed for 5.9 days, compared with 6.5 days, while spending €359.39 per person and €60.91 per day, compared with €391.21 and €60.19 respectively.

Italy registered 4,429 arrivals, down from 5,623 in May 2025. Italian visitors stayed longer on average at 7.1 days, compared with 6.0 days a year earlier, but spent less at €628.20 per person and €88.48 per day, down from €674.77 and €112.46 respectively.

Lebanon recorded 3,512 arrivals, compared with 3,093 a year earlier, the statististical service said.

The Netherlands saw arrivals decline to 6,039 from 8,078. Dutch visitors stayed for 8.4 days, compared with 7.7 days in May 2025, while spending €955.93 per person and €113.80 per day, compared with €971.15 and €126.12 respectively.

Sweden registered 22,111 arrivals, compared with 22,924 a year earlier. Swedish tourists stayed for 7.4 days, down from 8.2 days, while spending €736.86 per person and €99.58 per day, compared with €728.01 and €88.78 respectively.

Switzerland recorded 5,167 arrivals, compared with 7,249 in May 2025. Swiss visitors stayed for 7.1 days, up from 6.4 days, while spending €975.62 per person and €137.41 per day, compared with €924.80 and €144.50 respectively.

Moreover, the United States recorded 4,865 arrivals, down from 6,808 in May 2025. Stay and expenditure data for visitors from the United States were not available for May 2026.

In the same month from a year earlier, Americans stayed in Cyprus for an average of 8.2 days and spent €840.20 per person or €102.46 per day.