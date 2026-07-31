The senior judge of the Sovereign Base Areas (SBA) court on Friday reserved his decision on a bail application by the father accused over the deaths of his two young sons, who is seeking temporary release to travel to Bulgaria for their funerals.

Following a second day of legal submissions, the court concluded the hearing without issuing an immediate ruling. The judge said his decision would be delivered in writing to both the prosecution and defence within the next few days.

The application, filed by defence lawyer Christos Theodoulou, seeks permission for the accused to travel to Bulgaria to attend the funerals of his two children, aged eight and ten, while also requesting his release on bail pending trial.

The defence argued in yesterday’s hearing July30th, that the accused poses no flight risk and that any concerns over his return to Cyprus could be addressed through cooperation between the SBA administration, the Republic of Cyprus and Bulgarian authorities.

The prosecution opposed the request, arguing there is no legal mechanism to ensure the defendant’s return should he leave the jurisdiction, and questioned the enforceability of any bail conditions outside the SBA.

The father is charged with two counts of causing death by a rash, reckless or negligent act after his two young sons were found dead inside a parked vehicle in Xylofagou in June. He remains in custody pending the court’s decision on his bail application. A plea hearing is scheduled for September 22, while a trial is due to begin on November 30 should he plead not guilty.