Cypriot beverage maker Keo plc is to hold its annual general meeting on July 8, 2026, at the company’s registered office in Limassol.

The firm announced that, in accordance with article 128 of the Companies Law Chapter 113, the official notification for this meeting will not be sent or posted directly to shareholders.

Instead, the meeting notification and the form of proxy are available for review on the company website, the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) website, and in printed format at the registered office.

The agenda for the meeting includes the examination and adoption of the management report for the year 2025.

Shareholders will also submit, consider, and approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Moreover, a dividend payment of €1.687.276,92 has been proposed, which corresponds to €0.04 per ordinary share, sourced from the profits of the year 2024 included in retaining earnings.

The meeting will also address the election of new board members to replace those retiring by rotation.

Ioannis Charilaou, Demos Demou, and Simos Hamboullas are retiring by rotation but are eligible for re-election and have been offered for re-election to the board.

Curriculum vitae for the candidate directors can be found within the board of directors’ report regarding corporate governance, which is included in the annual report for the year 2025.

The re-appointment of Deloitte Ltd as the company auditors is on the agenda, along with the determination of their remuneration for the year 2026.

The remuneration for board members for the year 2026 will also be determined during the proceedings.

For the chairman of the board of directors, this includes a fixed fee of €13,500, representation expenses of €4,000, and an additional €200 for each meeting, including e-meetings.

Similar remuneration terms apply to board committee meetings and any ad hoc meetings of the board of directors where the chairman is present.

For each of the board members, excluding the managing director who receives no remuneration for their participation, a fixed fee of €10,000 will be provided.

These members will also receive representation expenses of €1,000 and an additional €200 for each meeting, including web meetings.

Similar remuneration terms are set for board committee meetings and any ad hoc meetings of the board of directors.

Members of the audit committee are set to receive €5,000 for the chairman of the audit committee, and €2,500 for each of the remaining members.

Any other work that may be carried out in accordance with the articles of association of the company will also be addressed.