Cypriot beverage company KEO plc announced on Monday that its board of directors has proposed a dividend payment to shareholders during a meeting held earlier today.

The proposal involves a total dividend distribution of €1,687,276.92, which corresponds to 4 cents of a euro for each fully paid share.

This payout will be sourced from the profits of the year 2024 that are currently included in the company’s retained earnings.

The proposal is subject to approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled to take place on July 8, 2026.

Should the dividend be approved, it will be paid to those shareholders registered in the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) records as of July 20, 2026, which serves as the record date.

The ex-dividend date is set for July 17, 2026, meaning shares will trade without the right to the dividend from this date onwards.

Investors who choose to purchase shares by the end of the stock exchange meeting on July 16, 2026, which is defined as the last cum date, will be beneficiaries of the dividend.

Furthermore, investors holding securities based on an off-floor transfer that is completed by the record date of July 20, 2026, will also be entitled to receive the payment.

The company confirmed that the dividend will be paid to the shareholders by August 17, 2026.