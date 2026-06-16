Coastal Urban Futures, running between Friday and Sunday, is a three-day exhibition and public programme taking place on the coast of Larnaca. It brings together collaborative urban design practice, marine sciences, research and public engagement to explore alternative urban futures for the city’s coast, through drawings, storytelling, discussions, tours, film screenings and listening sessions.

The project focuses on the coastal zone of Larnaca that is currently under increasing urban development pressure. It addresses the social and environmental challenges arising from the large-scale real estate development plans for the area, including the displacement of affordable housing, the diminishing of the coast as a public space, increased climate vulnerability, the degradation of coastal ecosystems and the loss of biodiversity.

Against this backdrop, the project proposes alternative urban futures scenarios through which the coast is reimagined as a shared space of care and co-existence.

Developed over nine months, the project is grounded in a collaborative process between different knowledge-holders – scientists, young architects and urbanists and local residents. Through workshops, conversations and shared inquiry, different forms of knowledge inform the creation of alternative coastal urban future scenarios.

Through the parallel programme activities, the project connects local realities with broader contemporary social, political and environmental questions across the Mediterranean. The activities include a film screening programme curated by Cindy Chehab (ncineclub), a listening session with Andromachi Gkoulia in collaboration with Pyrgatory Studios, an open discussion with Dimitris Stagonas, Maria Hadjimichael, Anna Papadopoulou, Stalo Leontiou and Andreas Panagidis, a cycling tour with OPU Collective and ongoing storytelling sessions with Nayia T Karacosta, Nicola Mitropoulou and Miriam Gatt.

Coastal Urban Futures

Exhibition and public programme focusing on the coastal zone of Larnaca. June 19-21. EVOHK Artist-Run Space, Former Oil-Refinery Area, Castle-Pier Square, Larnaca. Various times