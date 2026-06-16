The time has come that everyone will be evaluated on their positions, intentions and true will they display towards contributing constructively to the UN effort to solve the Cyprus problem, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday.

Speaking on CyBC radio, Letymbiotis said the prerequisites for substantive progress existed and that the UN chief would not have undertaken a new initiative if there was no chance of it producing results.

On Thursday, President Nikos Christodoulides will meet European Council president Antonio Costa to discuss the latest developments around UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres’ initiative.

Letymbiotis said it went without saying that the EU could not be absent from efforts to reach a settlement.

The bloc’s role in the resumption of substantive negotiations, he said, could be beneficial and useful, and could indeed support UN efforts.