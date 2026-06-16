A Russian warship fired warning shots to divert a UK-flagged yacht that approached on a dangerous course in the Channel, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.
The yacht altered course and moved away after the frigate Admiral Grigorovich fired warning shots, following failed attempts to establish radio contact, the ministry said.
Britain’s Ministry of Defence said it was investigating reports of an incident in the Channel, close to British territorial waters. No injuries were reported.
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