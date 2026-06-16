This weekend is bound to be celebratory as people around the globe mark the International Day of Music. Inspired by the French Fête de la Musique, the Alliance Française Limassol and Limassol Municipality are once again joining forces to organise a two-day fiesta and musical extravaganza that transforms the city centre into one giant open-air stage.

On Saturday and Sunday, the historic centre of Limassol and its seafront will fill with musicians and music lovers as a rich programme of performances unfolds. More than 50 musicians will take part in dozens of live performances, offering audiences a vibrant mix of genres ranging from jazz and funk to traditional melodies, reggae and rembetiko.

The festivities begin with an energetic site bound to get audiences dancing – a parade of Afro-Brazilian samba music by the percussion band Batukinio. Catch the big band on Saturday at 6.30pm as it crosses the Ayiou Andrea pedestrian path, Genethliou Mitella Street and the Medieval Castle Square, inviting passersby to follow the rhythm through the city’s streets.

There, a stage will be set up where the Avant Tout Duo will perform at 7.15pm, with Vanessa Megalemou and Vasilis Vourvopoulos presenting beloved classic French songs. At 8pm, Georgia Kombou’s Echo of the Mandolins, an all-female music ensemble, will take to the stage. Bringing jazz standards to the evening is the Ireneos Koulouras Quartet at 8.45pm, followed by the Fuzzy Colours band at 9.30pm with a set packed with funk, soul and groovy sounds.

Sunday’s music offerings begin at 6.30pm at the Castle with the Limassol Municipality Philharmonic Orchestra, followed by Aura Voices at 7pm performing a traditional French repertoire. At 8.15pm, the Demetris Mesimeris Band will present original Greek music, while at 9pm Bazook will blend folk-rock and ska covers. Later, at 9.45pm, a rembetiko fiesta will warm up the scene before the celebrations culminate in an open street party on Genethliou Mitella Street at 10.30pm, with Kingofeye performing Francophonie reggae.

Free and open to all, Limassol Music Day captures the spirit of the global celebration by bringing music out of concert halls and into public spaces. It is an invitation to wander through the city, discover new sounds and celebrate the universal language of music together.

Limassol Music Day

Live performances to celebrate International Music Day. Organized by Alliance Française Limassol and the Limassol Municipality. June 20-21. Throughout central Limassol. 6pm. Free admission