Theatre, performing arts, music, camping and more make their comeback to one of Paphos district’s most beautiful regions. Gialia village, nestled in between Argaka and Pomos, welcomes the Anti-Skino Festival this summer for two days of theatre and community, deeply immersed in nature.

The annual event takes place on August 28 and 29, taking over Val’s Place this summer, transforming the venue into an open-air meeting point for artists, audiences and curious minds. Throughout the years, Anti-Skino Festival has become well-known for spotlighting performing arts, giving the ground to new, emerging as well as established artists to try out and to present diverse creative expressions.

Its programme, whose full agenda is yet to be announced, features performances beyond traditional theatre, artistic interventions, participatory acts, shared experiences and nature-based workshops, giving festival-goers the chance to enjoy art and relax in a unique setting.

What is special about this edition, besides the fact that the festival returns to the Paphos region after a few mini versions in Nicosia, is that Anti-Skino celebrates its 10th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the festivities will culminate in a special closing party featuring the band Usurum, promising an unforgettable finale to the weekend’s celebrations.

10th Anti-Skino Festival

Performing arts festival with shows, workshops, parties and more. August 28-29. Val’s Place, Gialia. https://www.facebook.com/antiskino