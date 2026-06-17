The three unions representing employees at CyBC have announced a one-hour strike on Friday, from 8pm to 9pm, citing long-standing unresolved labour issues.

The unions accused the broadcaster’s management and board of failing to address key employee concerns and allowing collective labour matters to remain unresolved for extended periods.

They said workers are frustrated by what they described as ineffective administration, a lack of planning and delays in dealing with important workplace issues.

The unions also highlighted delays in resolving pension matters, noting that some retirees have yet to receive their full benefits despite an agreement reached in March 2025.

They said the strike was a last resort aimed at protecting both employees and the future of the public broadcaster.