A fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the Paphos district, in a steep area near Kallepia, burning ten hectares of dry grass, wild vegetation and waste materials.

The fire brigade said they received the call at 6.20pm. Four fire engines were sent in and the fire was placed under control at 7.51pm.

The game fund, the Kallepia community council and volunteer groups Atlas and Blue Heart all contributed to the firefighting operation. The air firefighting squadron was put on alert, however aerial assistance was not necessary.

The fire brigade believes the fire started at the side of a rural road, close to an illegal dump.

Between 6am on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday, the fire brigade responded to 32 calls for help, of which 15 were fires, 14 special services and three false alarms.