By the end of the 2025-26 school year, 70 per cent of the school transport fleet had undergone inspections at state vehicle testing centres (KEMO), the road transport department (TOM) said on Thursday, adding that stricter safety measures are already being implemented ahead of the new school year.

“The safety of pupils remains a top priority,” the department said in a statement issued following the publication of the auditor-general’s report on school buses. It added that inspections would continue and that contractual, regulatory and supervisory procedures governing school transport services would be further strengthened.

The department said instructions had already been issued to all parties involved, taking into account both the findings of the additional checks and the recommendations made by the Audit Office.

According to TOM, the technical faults highlighted in the auditor-general’s report had already been identified by them through extraordinary sample inspections carried out at state testing centres and had led to corrective measures and sanctions.

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The additional checks were introduced as a preventive measure on top of the inspections required by law at private vehicle inspection centres (IKTEO).

Through the process, inspectors identified vehicles with technical defects that had not been detected during previous inspections at private centres. Depending on the severity of the problems, buses were either repaired and returned to service or permanently withdrawn from the school transport fleet.

The transport department noted that, under instructions issued by the transport minister in recent years, school buses are required to have successfully passed a technical inspection within three months before the start of the school year, in addition to statutory requirements.

TOM said it had taken a series of measures to ensure contractors complied with instructions regarding the timely presentation of vehicles for inspection, with contractual penalties imposed in cases of non-compliance.

Investigations have also been launched into cases where buses approved by private vehicle testing centres were later declared unsuitable during checks at KEMO facilities.

Where violations are established, the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Technical Inspection and Technical Inspection Centres) Law will be applied and the appropriate sanctions imposed, the department said.

Refresher training for personnel at private inspection centres responsible for heavy vehicle inspections is also being planned.

The transport department added that investigative files had been prepared and forwarded to police in relation to school buses in the Famagusta district found operating without valid roadworthiness certificates.

Contractors have also received strict warnings and financial penalties in accordance with concession agreements, it said.

According to the department, the findings highlighted in the auditor-general’s report confirmed the importance of the additional inspections and reinforced the need for continued and enhanced oversight of the school transport service.