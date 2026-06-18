More than a third of school buses inspected at public technical inspection centres (Kemo) across Cyprus were found to be unroadworthy, despite nearly one in five having recently passed checks carried out by private vehicle inspection centres (Ikteo), according to a report by the Audit Office.

The report found that 35 per cent of the buses examined at public centres failed the inspections, while 19 per cent of those deemed unsuitable had previously obtained certificates from private testing facilities.

The findings varied significantly by district. Nicosia recorded the lowest failure rate, which the Audit Office said could indicate better vehicle maintenance or more effective preparation before inspections.

By contrast, Famagusta registered the highest failure rate at 76 per cent, although the report noted that the relatively small number of buses inspected in the district means the figure may not be fully representative. Failure rates reached 47 per cent in both Larnaca and Paphos, while Limassol recorded a rate of 39 per cent, highlighting what the watchdog described as the need for further attention and corrective measures.

Public passenger transport services in Cyprus are operated by six contractors serving the island’s five districts and intercity routes. More than 600 buses are used nationwide to provide school transport services, making continuous supervision and systematic technical inspections essential, the report said.

It added that a number of buses which initially failed state inspections were subsequently repaired by the contractors and passed follow-up checks conducted by district offices of the Road Transport Department.

In the foreword to the report, auditor-general Andreas Papaconstantinou said the safe transport of pupils “is not merely an administrative or contractual obligation, but a fundamental responsibility of the state, intrinsically linked to the protection of human life and the safeguarding of the public interest”.

He warned that the findings “do not point to isolated failures, but to troubling indications of systemic non-compliance”.

The report also revealed that 53 per cent of all school buses failed to attend mandatory extraordinary inspections at Kemo centres by the deadline set by the transport ministry.

Among the 47 per cent of buses that did undergo inspections, 14 per cent did not possess valid Ikteo certificates issued within the previous three months, as required under ministry instructions.

Limassol recorded the highest proportion of buses with certificates older than three months, at 22 per cent. In Famagusta and Paphos, the corresponding figures stood at 19 per cent and 13 per cent respectively, levels which the Audit Office said could not be considered negligible.

Particular concern was raised over cases where buses previously declared unfit continued to transport pupils despite lacking valid roadworthiness certificates.

“The selective or inadequate implementation of the terms, specifications and obligations imposed by the state undermines the credibility of the rule of law, weakens the deterrent effect of legislation and creates an environment of impunity in which compliance tends to become optional,” Papaconstantinou said.

He stressed that effective oversight requires not only the establishment of rules but also their strict and uncompromising enforcement, with immediate and meaningful consequences in cases of non-compliance.

The Audit Office called for immediate and coordinated corrective action, including stricter monitoring procedures and stronger enforcement of legislation governing the technical condition of school transport vehicles.

Among its recommendations was the introduction of meaningful and deterrent sanctions against private inspection centres where technical checks are found to be ineffective or below required standards.

It also proposed penalties for transport contractors that fail to comply with ministry instructions regarding the timely presentation of buses for inspection.

The watchdog further recommended ensuring the immediate withdrawal from service of buses deemed unroadworthy and banning their return to operation until new certificates are issued.

Contractors should also be required to promptly inform both the Road Transport Department and the schools concerned whenever unsuitable buses are replaced, the report said.

In addition, stricter penalties should be imposed on operators found using vehicles without valid certificates, including the suspension or termination of transport contracts.

The Audit Office also called for intensified inspections by the relevant supervisors, particularly at the start of each school year, to ensure that buses with outstanding issues or lacking valid roadworthiness certificates are not allowed to continue operating.