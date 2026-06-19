Hourly-paid government workers will hold a 24-hour strike on Wednesday to protest over low wages and unresolved labour demands, they said on Friday.

The action was announced by unions SEK, PEO and Deok, which are seeking pay rises and additional benefits as part of negotiations to renew the collective agreement for 2025-2027.

The unions are also demanding that any agreed increases be applied retroactively from January 1, 2025.

As part of the strike, workers will hold a protest gathering outside the finance ministry at 10am, followed by a march to the presidential palace.

Union representatives said the mobilisation aims to highlight workers’ demands and the importance of the services provided by hourly-paid government staff.