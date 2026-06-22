The significance of the EU’s Pact on Migration and Asylum and the new Return Regulation for both the EU and Cyprus was highlighted by deputy minister for migration Nicholas Ioannides on Monday.

He noted that the migration pact, effective from June 12, establishes clearer rules, quicker procedures, stricter border controls and solidarity mechanisms among member states.

He emphasised the importance of these measures for frontline countries like Cyprus, which face ongoing migration pressures.

Ioannides reported that government policies had cut irregular migration flows by about 90 per cent compared to 2022, leading to the departure of around 35,000 third-country nationals.

He also mentioned strengthened legislation to combat criminal behaviour among foreign nationals.

Regarding the new return regulation, which the European parliament approved on Wednesday, he said it would enhance the EU’s strategy for returning individuals without the right to remain.

He acknowledged that a political agreement on the regulation was reached on June 1 after intensive negotiations, with Cyprus actively involved through its presidency of the EU council.

Ioannides expressed gratitude to officials from the deputy ministry and Cyprus’ permanent representation to the EU, along with Cypriot MEPs who supported the legislation.

However, he stressed that these decisions mark the start of a process, adding “the success of the new European framework will be judged in practice.”

Cyprus will continue to pursue a “strict but fair” migration policy, remaining committed to its international obligations and European cooperation, he said.