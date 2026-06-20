The deputy migration ministry on the occasion of World Refugee Day on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to “an effective response to migration challenges”, stressing that the day served as a reminder of the international responsibility to protect those fleeing from war or serious human rights violations.

“The Republic of Cyprus remains steadfastly committed to a policy that combines, on the one hand, the protection of those who are truly entitled to it with the rule of law, and, on the other hand, responsibility and an effective response to migration challenges,” the deputy ministry said in a corresponding statement.

The ministry said that it aimed to strengthen relevant mechanisms, improve procedures and promote the timely examination of applications for international protection as per the Republic’s obligations, operational needs and public interest.

In its remarks, the ministry underlined the importance of the new European pact on migration and asylum which entered into force on June 12, describing it as a “significant institutional development” for the European Union.

“For the Republic of Cyprus, the new framework is directly linked to the need for meaningful European solidarity, a balanced sharing of responsibility, and effective procedures, particularly for Member States on the front lines of migratory pressures,” the ministry said.

Concluding its statement, the ministry highlighted its commitment to a “comprehensive asylum and migration policy”, grounded in international frameworks and with consideration given to public interest, legality and human dignity.

Deputy migration minister Nicholas Ioannides had earlier hailed the new EU migration pact as a “move from agreement to action”, saying it opened a new chapter for the bloc and described it as one of the major achievements secured during Cyprus’ EU council presidency.

“Effective returns are an indispensable part of a functioning migration and asylum system,” he said.