New Nissan LEAF wins major awards ahead of market debut

The all-new Nissan LEAF is already demonstrating the scale of its ambitions, securing one of the automotive industry’s most prestigious accolades before its commercial launch. Nissan’s latest electric model has been named the “Editor’s Choice” at the Autotrader Drivers’ Choice Awards 2026, receiving the highest honour presented by the editorial team of the United Kingdom’s largest automotive platform.

This distinction carries particular significance, as it is not awarded within an individual category, but is instead presented to the vehicle that stood out most among all models assessed throughout the year. In doing so, the new Nissan LEAF confirms that it possesses all the qualities required to continue the successful legacy of a model that played a leading role in the global electric-vehicle revolution.

Erin Baker, Editorial Director of Autotrader, described the new LEAF as a worthy successor to a model that has remained at the forefront of electric mobility for more than a decade. She highlighted its balance of comfort, range and advanced technology, while also praising its ride quality, contemporary interior design and the new curved touchscreen display that dominates the dashboard.

The new Nissan LEAF represents the third generation of a model that has helped transform perceptions of electric mobility worldwide since its launch in 2010. To date, more than 700,000 LEAF vehicles have been sold globally, making it one of the most successful electric cars of all time. The latest generation has evolved significantly, adopting a more aerodynamic design, a modern digital environment and even greater driving range.

One of the new LEAF‘s most significant advantages is its ability to travel up to 621 km on a single charge according to the WLTP test cycle, placing it among the leading contenders in its segment. It also features integrated Google services, a panoramic glass roof with adjustable shading, newly-designed three-dimensional rear light clusters and flush door handles that contribute to improved aerodynamic efficiency.

Production of the new Nissan LEAF takes place at Nissan’s Sunderland plant as part of the ambitious EV36Zero programme, which makes extensive use of renewable energy sources to reduce the environmental impact of the manufacturing process.